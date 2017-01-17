Turner HS students build homes for homework
In Kansas City, Kansas, Turner High School students are getting instruction on construction as they learn outside the classroom walls and build walls of their own, literally. There are about 40 students a part of Scott Hughes' building trades class, and for the past two years, they've been building a new home.
