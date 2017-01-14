Topeka weather: Ice storm expected af...

Topeka weather: Ice storm expected after midnight; patchy, freezing drizzle Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A much-discussed ice storm expected for Topeka and most of northeast Kansas originally predicted to hit Friday and Saturday will now likely come Saturday night, bringing at least a quarter of an inch of ice to much of the area. A light coating of ice came Friday night and Saturday morning, but Topeka escaped any significant accumulation, National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Heller said, with less than 0.1 of an inch of ice in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan 10 Dan Savage 9
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Dec 31 Taylor 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 25 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec '16 What 181
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. South Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,941,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC