Topeka, Manhattan launch angel investment groups
Business owners with early-stage ventures can meet investors with the dollars to move their companies to the next level through a Kansas City-based network expanding to Topeka and Manhattan. The Mid-America Angels investment network has brought Kansas City-area investors and business owners together since 2006, said spokeswoman Melissa Roberts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|10 hr
|Dan Savage
|9
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC