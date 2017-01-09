Topeka, Manhattan launch angel invest...

Topeka, Manhattan launch angel investment groups

Business owners with early-stage ventures can meet investors with the dollars to move their companies to the next level through a Kansas City-based network expanding to Topeka and Manhattan. The Mid-America Angels investment network has brought Kansas City-area investors and business owners together since 2006, said spokeswoman Melissa Roberts.

