Top prospects Jarod Trice, Tyrell Fortune return at Bellator 171
Top-flight prospects and former collegiate wrestling stars Jarod Trice and Tyrell Fortune will make take the next steps in their MMA journey at Bellator 171. Both heavyweights with 1-0 records, Trice and Fortune had opponents named Friday for the Jan. 27 card in Kansas City, Kansas.
