Three Charged with Scamming K.C.-Area Homeowners Facing Foreclosure
Ruby Price, 72, of Bonner Springs; Tyler Korn, 27, of St. Ann, Mo.; and Amjad Daoud, 32, of Lutz, Fla., are charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., with multiple charges of fraud. Korn and Daoud operated Reliant Home Financial Group based in the St. Louis area, and used the address of a UPS store in Overland Park.
