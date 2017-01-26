Solomon superintendent finishes leadership program

Gathered recently for a photo following Solomon Superintendent Justin Coup's graduation from a state leadership program are John Heim, Kansas Association of School Boards executive director; Dayna Miller, president-elect; Don Shimkus, past president; and Coup. Justin Coup, Solomon USD #393 superintendent, recently completed participation in the Leadership for Tomorrow Class of 2016-2017, sponsored by the Kansas Association of School Boards.

