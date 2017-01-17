Retiring police horse shares cake with officer
Kansas City Mounted Patrol horse "Sully" is headed to pasture after 8 years of service. The horse is named in honor of Officer John J. O'Sullivan who died in the line of duty on December 12, 1978.
