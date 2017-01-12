Residents organize caravan to march i...

Residents organize caravan to march in Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: ParsonsSun.com

The recent political campaigns and elections have left groups of people feeling marginalized, insulted, degraded and fearful, leading to women's marches being organized across the nation, though it is not just women who will be marching on Washington, state capitals and cities across the U.S. on Jan. 21. "I think it's a reaction to the election and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11) Jan 10 Dan Savage 9
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Dec 31 Taylor 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 25 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec '16 What 181
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC