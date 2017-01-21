Protests from Topeka, Kansas
Thousands of protesters, mostly women, gathered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas' capital city in disapproval of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president. Packing a park across the street from Kansas City's landmark Union Station, the throng Saturday was urged by organizers to be vigilant about the new Trump administration's policies and not let their activism wane.
