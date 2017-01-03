Olathe firefighter claims sexual hara...

Olathe firefighter claims sexual harassment in federal lawsuit

Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A female Olathe firefighter alleges in a federal lawsuit that she has been the victim of years of sexual harassment and discrimination. Elizabeth Hinton was the city's only female firefighter for many years after she was hired in 2006, and the harassment got worse after she became pregnant, according to the suit against the city of Olathe filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan.

