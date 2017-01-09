MTH Theater at Crown Center Announces 2017 a Night on the Town Performance Series
In its third year, MTH expands the A Night on the Town performance series for 2017. The first edition is schedule for January 26-28 and will feature Kansas City Soprano Alison Sneegas Borberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|19 hr
|Dan Savage
|9
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC