Missing Kansas City woman's last text leaves family, friends baffled
Family and friends are worried about a young Kansas City woman who has been missing for two days after texting that she had been pulled over, according to WDAF-TV. Toni Anderson, 20, hasn't been seen since early Sunday morning, after she told co-workers she was headed to a gas station at 31st and Southwest Boulevard, but she never made it there.
