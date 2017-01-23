There are on the KCTV5 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hopes on Trump. In it, KCTV5 reports that:

Abortion opponents expressed optimism Monday that Donald Trump's early months in office would advance their cause as hundreds converged on the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Trump, inaugurated Friday, has promised to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court with what he has called a "pro-life" justice and has said he would sign anti-abortion measures approved by the Republican-controlled Congress.

