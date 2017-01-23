Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hopes on Trump
Abortion opponents expressed optimism Monday that Donald Trump's early months in office would advance their cause as hundreds converged on the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Trump, inaugurated Friday, has promised to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court with what he has called a "pro-life" justice and has said he would sign anti-abortion measures approved by the Republican-controlled Congress.
#1 10 hrs ago
And tRump cartel press sec'y lies again, that 2 for 2 so far.
Oh, I'm sorry "Alternative Facts" were put forth...
President Trump reinstated the so-called global gag rule on Monday Â— an anti-abortion foreign aid restriction so extreme that it will likely cause thousands of maternal deaths worldwide and deprive millions of women access to safe abortion as well as birth control.
And when White House press secretary Sean Spicer explained TrumpÂ’s decision Monday during his first daily press briefing, he made a false statement about what the gag rule actually does.
Spicer said the global gag rule will "end the use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions overseas, along with coercive abortion and sterilization practices." He added that policy prevents Â“taxpayer fundsÂ” from Â“being spent overseas to perform an action that is contrary to the values of this president."
ThatÂ’s not true.
For one thing, thereÂ’s already a policy in place that does what Spicer describes. ItÂ’s called the Helms Amendment, and since 1973 it has banned foreign aid from being used Â“to pay for the performance of abortion as a method of family planning or to motivate or coerce any person to practice abortions.Â”
ItÂ’s important to note that the Helms Amendment already has harmful effects on womenÂ’s health. It also makes no exceptions for rape victims in conflict zones, which means the US couldnÂ’t have stepped in to help the Boko Haram girls who became pregnant from rape to obtain an abortion.
But the global gag rule goes even further than the Helms Amendment. The rule strips federal funding from international organizations that either provide abortion or discuss abortion services with their clients Â— even if those services are paid for by separate, privately raised funds.
Bringing back the global gag rule does more than just refuse to pay for abortions. Federal tax dollars already donÂ’t pay for abortion overseas, with zero exceptions. They donÂ’t pay for abortions in the US either, except in rare circumstances (rape, incest, or life endangerment Â— and no exceptions for other maternal health issues or for fetal abnormalities).
#3 8 hrs ago
No, we ought not go back to the dark ages of back-room abortions that occurred before Roe vs Wade.
With multiple available contraception, abortions have actually DECREASED over the years.
While I am pro-life, I do not believe the government should be in the business of dictating what a woman can and cannot do in terms of her choice to reproduce or not reproduce. Having a child is a HUGE responsibility that should not be taken lightly.
Since: Mar 09
10,880
The Left Coast
#4 8 hrs ago
That is why the tax payers need to pay for abortions on demand. Right?
#5 8 hrs ago
Eleanor.
Exactly. After years of Government rule by the violent Democrat party, one would think the last thing Americans need is more tax and control related laws. Perhaps an exception could be made for a new law prohibiting White women from murdering their unborn babies.
Ronald
#6 8 hrs ago
I was under the IMPRESSION that NO taxpayer monies were being used for abortions, based on:
"In U.S. politics, the Hyde Amendment is a legislative provision barring the use of certain federal funds to pay for abortion except to save the life of the woman, or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape."
HOWEVER, the states have, over the years, made their own rules and provided PUBLIC funds for abortions:
"The cutoff of federal Medicaid funds prompted some states to provide public funding for abortion services from their own coffers. Over time the number of states doing so has gradually expanded, either through legislation or consequent to judicial rulings mandating equal access to health care for low-income women."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyde_Amendment
I was surprised to find out that States ARE using taxpayer money for abortions.(Thanks for the info)
Planned Parenthood, however, does NOT use Federal funding for abortions, relying on private donations.
I guess with the States, they'd rather eliminate the pregnancy than to pay to support the child.
#7 1 hr ago
There is absolutely no comparison in numbers between the "back alley" abortions before Roe v. Wade and the number occurring since then. The Democrats have pushed abortion as birth control and over 99% of the 58 Million babies killed since 1973 have been for convenience alone. It is part of the neo-Marxist imposed concept of populations control. Prior to Rv.W, you'd have to look at many hundreds of years of "back alley" abortions to come up with numbers like the genocides Democrats have imposed in their profiteering abortion mills.
As to the Hyde Amendment, Democrats have found a way to play a shell game with funding Planned Parenthood and other imposed processes of promoting abortion. Millions of taxpayer funds go to PP and they use those funds for office expenditures, etc., which frees up other money for abortions. It's a dishonest shell game that must stop. Further, as with a lot of the Democrat manipulated grants and funding, some of those Planned Parenthood Federal Funds found their way back into the Clinton campaigns and Foundation. Everything about the Democrat control of the bureaucracies is dishonest, murderous and depraved.
#8 29 min ago
Totally agree.
#9 22 min ago
Total bunk. The abortion fight republicans have been involved in has backfired and will continue to do so. Trump should not pander to the antichoicers because it will alienate women.....and rightfully so. There are so many other more important issues that need to be resolved.
"Hillary, thirty years of lying"
Since: Nov 08
Since: Nov 08
155,852
Paris
#10 16 min ago
Watch: Planned ParenthoodÂ’s Â‘Pre-Natal Care DeceptionÂ’
by Dr. Susan Berry
