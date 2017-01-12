Man who accidentally shot teen friend at Fort Riley sentenced to 18 months in prison

Juwuan D. Jackson, a man who plead guilty to manslaughter after he accidentally shot a 16-year-old friend, embraced his mother in federal court Thursday as both cried after the judge read his sentence. Jackson will serve 18 months in federal prison for accidentally shooting Kenyon Givens Jr. with .22 caliber pistol while recklessly handling the gun at Fort Rile in 2015.

