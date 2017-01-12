Man who accidentally shot teen friend at Fort Riley sentenced to 18 months in prison
Juwuan D. Jackson, a man who plead guilty to manslaughter after he accidentally shot a 16-year-old friend, embraced his mother in federal court Thursday as both cried after the judge read his sentence. Jackson will serve 18 months in federal prison for accidentally shooting Kenyon Givens Jr. with .22 caliber pistol while recklessly handling the gun at Fort Rile in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC