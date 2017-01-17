Man jailed on suspicion of robbery, shooting a dog in Lawrence
A Kansas City man accused of participating in animal cruelty and a string of armed robberies this summer in Lawrence is currently being held at Douglas County Jail. The Lawrence Journal-World reports 19-year-old Pierre Percy Walker was booked Friday on suspicion of one felony count of cruelty to animals and three felony counts of aggravated robbery.
