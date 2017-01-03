Looking Back Looking Back
Looking Back Last Updated: January 05, 2017 50 years ago There was some excitement on West Main in Valley Center Tuesday morning as two wheels of a Frisco Diesel engine derailed a few feet north of the crossing. There was no damage done and traffic did not have to be rerouted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ark Valley News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC