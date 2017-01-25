KCdeliver brings you meals from around the metro
After living overseas for several years, Jennifer Richardson came back to the Kansas City area two years ago and started KCdeliver.com . The 'Uber for food' concept makes it possible to have more options for meal delivery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
