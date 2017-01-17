Kansas City Talks Peaceful Transition to Prez-Elect Trump Tonight
Michelle T. Johnson will facilitate a discussion titled "A Peaceful Transition of Power" at Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey , 1714 E 18th Street. There is limited seating for this event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan 19
|Fizzy
|2
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC