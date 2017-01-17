Kansas City Talks Peaceful Transition...

Kansas City Talks Peaceful Transition to Prez-Elect Trump Tonight

Michelle T. Johnson will facilitate a discussion titled "A Peaceful Transition of Power" at Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey , 1714 E 18th Street. There is limited seating for this event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

