Kansas City Actors Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of 'My Old Lady'
The show will be performing from January 11 through January 29 at the H&R Block City Stage in historic Union Station. Kansas City Actors Theatre introduces an acclaimed but neglected playwright with this, his love letter to France.
