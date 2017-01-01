Kansas appeals court says former dete...

Kansas appeals court says former detective with PTSD entitled to disability benefits

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the case involved Paul Hudson, a former Kansas City, Kan., police detective who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after four years investigating hundreds of cases involving sex crimes against children. In 2012, Hudson applied for disability through the Kansas Police and Firemen's Retirement System, a division of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System.

