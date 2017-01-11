Interior Department Announces 24 New National Historic Landmarks
As the National Park Service enters its second century of service and strives to tell a more inclusive and diverse story of America's history, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell today announced the designation of 24 new National Historic Landmarks. The National Historic Landmarks Program recognizes historic properties of exceptional value to the nation and promotes the preservation efforts of federal, state, and local agencies and Native American tribes, as well as those of private organizations and individuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health News Digest.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Tue
|Dan Savage
|9
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC