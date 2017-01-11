Interior Department Announces 24 New National Historic Landmarks

As the National Park Service enters its second century of service and strives to tell a more inclusive and diverse story of America's history, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell today announced the designation of 24 new National Historic Landmarks. The National Historic Landmarks Program recognizes historic properties of exceptional value to the nation and promotes the preservation efforts of federal, state, and local agencies and Native American tribes, as well as those of private organizations and individuals.

