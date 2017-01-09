In DA civil lawsuit, lawyers lob blue...

In DA civil lawsuit, lawyers lob blue-laced quotes back and forth in opening remarks

The two former Shawnee County district attorney's employees who allege now- former District Attorney Chad Taylor used coarse language in the prosecutor's office heard their own foul language read in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., on Monday. The jury hearing the lawsuit was chosen by noon Monday, and after the lunch break, opening statements were made.

