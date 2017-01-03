FTC charges racecar driver Tucker's b...

FTC charges racecar driver Tucker's brother with selling fake debt

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Scott Tucker exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York February 23, 2016. Tucker, a race car driver, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from what U.S. prosecutors called his role in a $2 billion online payday lending enterprise that exploited 4.5 million... A federal judge has blocked a brother of professional racecar driver and payday loan businessman Scott Tucker from selling bogus debt portfolios to collection agencies, which have used them to get consumers to pay debts they did not owe, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said.

