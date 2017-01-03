FTC charges racecar driver Tucker's brother with selling fake debt
Scott Tucker exits the Manhattan Federal Court in New York February 23, 2016. Tucker, a race car driver, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges stemming from what U.S. prosecutors called his role in a $2 billion online payday lending enterprise that exploited 4.5 million... A federal judge has blocked a brother of professional racecar driver and payday loan businessman Scott Tucker from selling bogus debt portfolios to collection agencies, which have used them to get consumers to pay debts they did not owe, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
