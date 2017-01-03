FTC charges racecar driver Tucker's brother with selling fake debt
A federal judge has blocked a brother of professional racecar driver and payday loan businessman Scott Tucker from selling bogus debt portfolios to collection agencies, which have used them to get consumers to pay debts they did not owe, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said. A preliminary injunction against the brother, Joel Tucker, was entered on Friday by U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson in Kansas City, Kansas, court records show.
