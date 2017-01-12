Freezing rain intensifies across Kans...

Freezing rain intensifies across Kansas City

19 hrs ago

People are hunkering down where they can as an approaching ice storm is stopping people in their tracks. The heaviest part of the ice storm is expected to hit the Kansas City after sunrise Sunday.

