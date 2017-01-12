Former Kansas City IRS Employee Indicted for False Tax Returns
The indictment alleges that, while Mitchell worked as a contact representative at the IRS Service Center in Kansas City, MO from 2006 to 2015, she prepared false federal income tax returns for 2011, 2012 and 2013 for 13 of her friends and family, as well as herself. When preparing tax returns, Mitchell allegedly included several false entries to lower the individual tax liability for her friends, family members and herself or to increase their refunds.
