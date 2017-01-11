Family of boy killed on Schlitterbahn...

Family of boy killed on Schlitterbahn slide settles with park

20 hrs ago

The family of a 10-year-old boy killed last summer on what was billed as the world's tallest waterslid e has reached a settlement with the park's owner. This Nov. 2013 file photo shows Schlitterbahn's new Verruckt speed slide/water coaster in Kansas City, Kan.

