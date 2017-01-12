Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide settles with park
AUG. 8, 2016 - This June 2016 file photo provided by David Strickland shows Caleb Schwab, the son of Scott Schwab, a Kansas state lawmaker from Olathe. Caleb died Aug. 7, 2016, while riding the Verruckt, a waterslide that's billed as the world's largest, at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC