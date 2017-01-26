Equity Bank growth spurs naming of new president
Equity Bancshares, the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, has named Wendell Bontrager as its new president, effective Feb. 20. Bontrager most recently served as region president for Old National Bank in Fort Wayne, Ind. He will report to Brad Elliott, who will continue as chairman and CEO of the bank and the holding company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
