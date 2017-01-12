Close call with carbon monoxide poisoning prompts frightening warning from a survivor
Cindy Burns developed nausea and a terrible headache while staying at her sister's house in Kansas City, Kan., last month. She felt so bad, all she wanted to do was sleep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Dec 31
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC