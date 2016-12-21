Ayers pleads guilty in KCK detective's death
The man charged with killing Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Brad Lancaster pleaded guilty in exchange for no death penalty on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Sat
|Taylor
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC