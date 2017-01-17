Across the globe, and in Wichita, millions turn out for Women's rights marches
A few thousand people gathered at the Keeper of the Plains in downtown Wichita on Saturday morning to take part in the Women's March. Similar marches were held across the globe, with 500,000 during out for a similar event in Washington, DC.
