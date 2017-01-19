3 men charged with smuggling meth in semi-trailer's gas tank
Three men from Mexico are charged with smuggling more than 1,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine into northeast Kansas in the gas tank of a semi-trailer truck U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said the men, all from Mexico, appeared in court Thursday and were each charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The defendants are 30-year-old Heraclio Estrella-Montero; 30-year-old Yoan Alejandro Castillo-Zamora; and 40-year-old Fernando Chavez-Rodriquez.
