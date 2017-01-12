2 admit to robbing priest, pastor, an...

2 admit to robbing priest, pastor, another person in Kansas City, Kan.

Two men have admitted to robbing an 82-year-old Catholic priest, a pastor and another person in Kansas City, Kansas. The Wyandotte County prosecutor's office says 19-year-old Ladarious Racquez Barkers and 20-year-old Marvin Antonio Moore pleaded guilty Tuesday to three aggravated robbery counts.

