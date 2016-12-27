Police ID 2 found dead in SUV on I70 ...

Police ID 2 found dead in SUV on I70 in Kansas City, Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Police announced Tuesday that the victims were 59-year-old Socorro Olivas and 54-year-old Javier Ambriz, both of Kansas City, Kan. Police responded to a car wreck along the highway early Saturday found them dead in the SUV from apparent gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Mon LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 25 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec 12 What 181
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15) Nov '16 Greg 4
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,710

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC