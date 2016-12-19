Plaza Marriott completes $15 million update
The Kansas City Marriott Country Club Plaza Hotel has completed a $15 million renovation project that included a redesign of guest rooms in keeping with the ongoing reinvention of the Marriott Hotels brand.
