New trafficway may threaten Kansas Turnpike revenue
Kansas Turnpike Authority officials say they are keeping a close eye on traffic between Kansas City and Lawrence out of concern that the recently completed South Lawrence Trafficway could take revenue away from the agency. Turnpike authority spokeswoman Jeri Biehler told the Lawrence Journal-World increases and decreases in traffic have been observed at toll plazas in that area.
