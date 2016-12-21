Medicaid expansion tied to employment among people with disabilities
Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid coverage to people living just above the poverty line may be responsible for more disabled people getting jobs, according to a recent study. Before the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act - also known as Obamacare - was passed in 2010, people with disabilities and low income jobs were often unable to afford their expensive medical care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Sun
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC