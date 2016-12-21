Medicaid expansion tied to employment...

Medicaid expansion tied to employment among people with disabilities

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Reuters

Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid coverage to people living just above the poverty line may be responsible for more disabled people getting jobs, according to a recent study. Before the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act - also known as Obamacare - was passed in 2010, people with disabilities and low income jobs were often unable to afford their expensive medical care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Mon LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Sun Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec 12 What 181
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15) Nov '16 Greg 4
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC