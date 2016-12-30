Kansas County Agrees to $48K Settlement in Discrimination Lawsuit

Commissioners in Kansas' Shawnee County have agreed to pay a $48,000 settlement to two women who claimed they were wrongfully terminated from their jobs in the prosecutor's office because of racial and gender discrimination. Although the settlement releases the county, the litigation will be allowed to continue against the district attorney's office, and a jury trial is expected to start Jan. 9 in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas.

