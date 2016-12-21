Kansas City New Year's Eve Free Rides
Before the cab wars of the Internets . . . Taxis used to provide this service . . . Now a commendable effort from the bus offers Kansas City drunkards some options besides killing loved ones and strangers behind the wheel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC