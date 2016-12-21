Kansas City, Kansas Christmastime Dou...

Kansas City, Kansas Christmastime Double Murder Morning

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Tony's Kansas City

The quotient of local killing doesn't stop for baby Jesus, Santa, anti-crime efforts or any other urban legend. Check the aftermath: Two people were shot and killed on I-70 heading into Kansas City, Kansas from Missouri early Saturday morning: Officers discovered an suv crashed and came to a stop in the middle of the highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 16 hr LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Sun Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec 12 What 181
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15) Nov '16 Greg 4
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,434

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC