Kansas City, Kansas Christmastime Double Murder Morning
The quotient of local killing doesn't stop for baby Jesus, Santa, anti-crime efforts or any other urban legend. Check the aftermath: Two people were shot and killed on I-70 heading into Kansas City, Kansas from Missouri early Saturday morning: Officers discovered an suv crashed and came to a stop in the middle of the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|16 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Sun
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC