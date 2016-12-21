Harrington opening new sales office

Pipe distributor Harrington Industrial Plastics is opening a new sales office in Kansas City, Kan., with a local inventory of components for piping, tanks, pumps, filtration and instrumentation. The Chino, Calif.-based company is a provider of piping products used in industrial and high purity applications, ranging from irrigation to corrosion-resistant and ultra-pure systems.

