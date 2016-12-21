Greater Kansas City Weekend Winter Weather Advisory for 12/17-12/18
Kansas City, MO - infoZine - This Winter Weather Advisory is for counties Miami, Linn KS, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson Ks, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass, Johnson MO, Pettis, Cooper, Bates, Henry, Including the cities of: Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Pleasanton, La Cygne, Mound City, Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, Lansing, Kansas City Kansas, Overland Park, Stanley, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Parkville, Platte City, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gladstone, Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Richmond, Lawson, Carrollton, Salisbury, Brunswick, Keytesville, Moberly, Kansas City, Independence, Odessa, Higginsville, Lexington, Concordia, Marshall, Fayette, Glasgow, New Franklin, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Boonville, Butler, Adrian, Rich Hill, Clinton, Windsor Winter weather advisory remains in ... (more)
