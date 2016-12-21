Fort Riley honors past and present cavalry
Crew members from the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, partnered with the Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard this summer at a Fort Riley training range to produce a photograph honoring the past and present cavalry. Kiowa Warrior helicopters, the squadron's primary airframe, was set for inactivation as the Army transfers the Kiowa Warriors' mission to Apaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC