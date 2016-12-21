Former Leavenworth bank worker gets 4 months for embezzlement
An eastern Kansas woman was sentenced to four months in federal prison for embezzling more than $500,000 from the bank where she worked. A federal judge in Kansas City, Kansas, also sentenced 29-year-old Ashley Blacketer of Leavenworth to four months of home confinement under electronic monitoring after her prison release.
