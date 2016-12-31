Distinguished Kansan: KCK superintendent is resolute in educational goals
Cindy Lane, superintendent of Kansas City Kansas Public Schools, expects students in the predominantly low-income district to finish high school, as well as earn at least one of several other credentials. Starting with the graduating class of 2021, each child in the 22,000-student, predominantly low-income Unified School District 500 will be expected not only to finish high school, but they also will be expected to leave with at least one of several other credentials.
