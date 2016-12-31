Distinguished Kansan: KCK superintendent is resolute in educational goals

Cindy Lane, superintendent of Kansas City Kansas Public Schools, expects students in the predominantly low-income district to finish high school, as well as earn at least one of several other credentials. Starting with the graduating class of 2021, each child in the 22,000-student, predominantly low-income Unified School District 500 will be expected not only to finish high school, but they also will be expected to leave with at least one of several other credentials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.