Distinguished Kansan: KCK superintend...

Distinguished Kansan: KCK superintendent is resolute in educational goals

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Cindy Lane, superintendent of Kansas City Kansas Public Schools, expects students in the predominantly low-income district to finish high school, as well as earn at least one of several other credentials. Starting with the graduating class of 2021, each child in the 22,000-student, predominantly low-income Unified School District 500 will be expected not only to finish high school, but they also will be expected to leave with at least one of several other credentials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Sat Taylor 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 25 Earburner 7
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec 12 What 181
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,699

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC