County to consider settlement in discrimination lawsuit with D.A. Chad Taylor
In 2012, Krystal L. Boxum-Debolt, of Lawrence, and Lisa Anne Moore, of Rio Rancho, N.M., sued District Attorney Chad Taylor, the county commission, the county and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who later was dropped from the lawsuit. If Shawnee County Commissioners approve a $48,000 settlement with two former employees of the district Attorney's office who alleged they were discriminated against, that would end the commission's part in the lawsuit, but it wouldn't end the lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC