County to consider settlement in disc...

County to consider settlement in discrimination lawsuit with D.A. Chad Taylor

Yesterday

In 2012, Krystal L. Boxum-Debolt, of Lawrence, and Lisa Anne Moore, of Rio Rancho, N.M., sued District Attorney Chad Taylor, the county commission, the county and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who later was dropped from the lawsuit. If Shawnee County Commissioners approve a $48,000 settlement with two former employees of the district Attorney's office who alleged they were discriminated against, that would end the commission's part in the lawsuit, but it wouldn't end the lawsuit.

