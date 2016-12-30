Boy Whose Story Captured Hearts in 2000 is Now Headed to College
A boy whose battle with a rare condition inspired so many in Kansas City to donate to his cause, is now weighing his lofty ambitions as he prepares for college . "Brenden Hill is one of those little guys who immediately captures your eye," said WDAF-TV reporter Meryl Lin McKean, who met Brenden when he was just a toddler.
