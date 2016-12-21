BOE selects DLR as new architect
Each firm gave 35-minute presentations to make a case for why it would be the best fit for the school district moving forward with a second bond election. On Monday, the board was ready to make its decision, selecting the DLR Group of Overland Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|20 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 10
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Where can i find some meth in Los Angeles? (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|4
|W33d and Meds Hookup! (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Greg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC