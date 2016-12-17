Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.